-$0.16 EPS Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.07). CarLotz reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LOTZ opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

