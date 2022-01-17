$0.16 EPS Expected for Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Veris Residential also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veris Residential.

Veris Residential stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,650. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

