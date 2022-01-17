$0.19 EPS Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 545,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Dana has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

