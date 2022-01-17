-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of XERS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,370. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

