-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of XERS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,370. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.