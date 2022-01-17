$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.42. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Truist reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.51.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

