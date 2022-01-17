$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tecnoglass by 40.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.