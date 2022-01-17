$0.42 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,780. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

