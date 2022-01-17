$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of SAR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $340.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.