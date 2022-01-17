-$0.68 EPS Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

SNDX opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $893.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

