-$0.68 EPS Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

SNDX opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $893.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

