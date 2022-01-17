0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $17.77 million and $109,552.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00057969 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

