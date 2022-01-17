$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

AOSL stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. 444,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,800. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,395 shares of company stock worth $3,135,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

