$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.10. Masimo reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,989 shares of company stock worth $40,575,344. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after buying an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 364,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.41. Masimo has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.