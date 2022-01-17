$1.30 EPS Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
