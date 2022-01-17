$1.30 EPS Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCSI traded up 0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 59.12. 52,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,280. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is 59.86.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

