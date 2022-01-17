$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

NYSE CPRI traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,430. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Capri has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

