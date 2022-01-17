$12.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce $12.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $48.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.60 billion to $58.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

