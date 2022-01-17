12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,360 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 7.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $34,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

GPK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 1,859,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.