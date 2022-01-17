12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 540,244 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 540,244 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,000. Northern Oil and Gas makes up 2.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,802,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.85. 45,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,220. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

