$161.97 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report $161.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. Datto reported sales of $138.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $616.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $724.96 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $726.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 265,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Datto has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,399. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 300.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

