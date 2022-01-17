$173.08 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce sales of $173.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $173.43 million. Calix reported sales of $170.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $672.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,929 shares of company stock worth $13,607,265. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 646,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.