1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $10.44 million and $23,029.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

