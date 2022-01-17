$210.05 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $210.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.19 million and the lowest is $205.90 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $228.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $833.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $839.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $96,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.09. 3,568,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,770. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

