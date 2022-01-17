24,076 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

