24,204 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 255.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,704,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $18,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 127,341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $5,801,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 128.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 318,188 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. 10,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $230.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

