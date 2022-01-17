$262.80 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report sales of $262.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.60 million and the highest is $266.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $227.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $969.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $973.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.