32,167 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,188,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,312,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $67.24 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

