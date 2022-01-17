3,275 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,748,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,852,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the period.

LIT stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

