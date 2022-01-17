4,095,003 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,095,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,627,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.