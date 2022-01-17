43,264 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 51.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,968 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

