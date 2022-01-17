48,035 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,922. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.