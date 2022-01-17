$526.28 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $526.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.10 million and the lowest is $515.80 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $571.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 833,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in QIAGEN by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in QIAGEN by 17.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QIAGEN by 10.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 279,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

