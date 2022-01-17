5,566 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.59. The stock had a trading volume of 118,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.03.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock valued at $749,422,907 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

