5,696 Shares in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266 in the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

