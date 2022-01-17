5,795 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $84.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $92.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74.

