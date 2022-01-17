$617.24 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report sales of $617.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.69 million. Azul posted sales of $330.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,880. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Azul by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 242,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Azul by 98.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 783,816 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

