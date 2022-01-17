$714.64 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post sales of $714.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $706.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,170. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.