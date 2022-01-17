$72.55 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce sales of $72.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.14 million and the lowest is $71.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $275.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA remained flat at $$22.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. 524,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,440. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.