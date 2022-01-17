84,500 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,018,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.69. 3,665,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

