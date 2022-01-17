888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.38 ($7.59).

Several research firms recently weighed in on 888. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.18) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.18) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.14) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.37) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

888 traded down GBX 1.17 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 267.83 ($3.64). 688,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 369.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £998.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 259 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.71).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

