89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.12. 35,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,870. The firm has a market cap of $245.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78. 89bio has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.