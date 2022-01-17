9,095 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Switch by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Switch by 18.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Switch by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 94,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Switch by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after buying an additional 510,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,000 shares of company stock worth $21,148,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

