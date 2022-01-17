$953.75 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report sales of $953.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.40 million. Xilinx reported sales of $803.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

XLNX traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.