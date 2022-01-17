A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target Raised to 30,355.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19,078.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.49.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

