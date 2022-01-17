Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

