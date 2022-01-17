Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 205,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,924,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 125,938 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,087,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 123,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 865,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 41,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.