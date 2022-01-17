Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 204.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

