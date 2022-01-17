Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, cut their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.73.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 178.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

