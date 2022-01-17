Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.39 on Friday. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.