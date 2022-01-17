Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of ATVI opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

