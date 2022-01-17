Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Cut by Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises 14.2% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Acuity Brands worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

NYSE AYI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.56. 208,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.46. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

