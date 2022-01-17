Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.57% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $75,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,138 shares of company stock worth $1,202,521. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

